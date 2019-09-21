Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.79 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered Dream Global REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price target on Dream Global REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Global REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.41.

Shares of TSE:DRG.UN opened at C$16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. Dream Global REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.44.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

