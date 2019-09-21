Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 194 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 317,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 233,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 523,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $272.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

