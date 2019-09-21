Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Trading Down 8.3%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.33, 686,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 159,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.