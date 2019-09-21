Dystem Market Capitalization Hits $7,877.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 229.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Dystem has a market cap of $7,877.00 and $17.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dystem has traded up 274% against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018353 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005267 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 7,208,696 coins and its circulating supply is 7,109,909 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

