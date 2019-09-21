DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for RWE (FRA:RWE)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.01 ($30.24).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €28.19 ($32.78) on Tuesday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.56.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

