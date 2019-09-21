E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Independent Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.72 ($11.30).

E.On stock opened at €9.02 ($10.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.42. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

