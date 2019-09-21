Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.13. 241,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

