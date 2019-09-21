EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0028

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $98,420.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00040351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.13 or 0.05248131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027607 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.