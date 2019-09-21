Edge (DADI) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin and Ethfinex. Edge has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $79,080.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05411085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,642,461 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

