EDRCoin Tops One Day Volume of $7.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $112,324.00 and $7.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

