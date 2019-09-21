Electroneum (ETN) Tops One Day Volume of $155,433.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $155,433.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cryptohub and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,820,084,370 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Liquid and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

