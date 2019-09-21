Elite Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Elite has a market capitalization of $410,535.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000906 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052719 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,290,879,890 coins and its circulating supply is 26,488,526,775 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

