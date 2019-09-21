Elrond Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00210328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.01218719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018540 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020941 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

