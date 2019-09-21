Emphy Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a market capitalization of $196,611.00 and $1,031.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00730810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011694 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.