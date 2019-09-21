Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EHC. Bank of America raised Encompass Health to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE EHC opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

