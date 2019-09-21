Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,304,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.52% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $1,492,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

ELS traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $138.92.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

