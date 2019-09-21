Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are reiterating our Buy rating and lowering our target price to $70 which reflects a more conservative pre-CVOT BPA/combo sales ramp and higher SG&A assumptions. Even with our more conservative forecasts, we believe ESPR is undervalued at these levels (EV of ~$700 million) as we think the stock continues to reflect investor skepticism on the commercial opportunity for BPA/ combo and the company’s cash runway. We view BPA/combo as a clinically de-risked asset with two upcoming and believe BPA’s CVOT design portends a high probability of success. Further, our recent KOL checks have been consistent with our past discussions (see deep dive) in validating what we believe is a meaningful commercial opportunity for BPA/combo in the statin intolerant population.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of ESPR opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,528.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $5,521,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,543,000 after acquiring an additional 489,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 437,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after buying an additional 52,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,898,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.