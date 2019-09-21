EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. VTB Capital cut EVRAZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut EVRAZ from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EVRAZ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.00.

EVRAZ stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

