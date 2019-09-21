Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 181.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,835 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 744,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 6,754,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.97.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.