Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. 909,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

