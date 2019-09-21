Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 76,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,863,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,883. The company has a market capitalization of $308.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

