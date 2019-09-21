F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 238,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 179,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 13,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

