Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Fabrinet worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 547,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,351. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,270. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

