Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 922,124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

