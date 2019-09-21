F&C Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FCIT traded down GBX 29.33 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 714 ($9.33). 541,665 shares of the stock were exchanged. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 734 ($9.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 710.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 606.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £493.35 ($644.65). Also, insider Roger Bone purchased 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £992.60 ($1,297.01). Insiders have purchased 348 shares of company stock valued at $247,841 in the last three months.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.