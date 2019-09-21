Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings. Ferrellgas Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferrellgas Partners.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.97. 123,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.52. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 257,906 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

