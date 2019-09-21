Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.77 ($71.83).

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €65.20 ($75.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.59. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

