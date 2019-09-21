First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Stake Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after buying an additional 377,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,300,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,636,000 after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 459,766 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 26,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,432. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.