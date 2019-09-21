First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCCO. DA Davidson began coverage on First Community in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Community by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Community by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC grew its position in First Community by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 253,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

