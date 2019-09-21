First Light Asset Management LLC Has $15.22 Million Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Intersect ENT comprises 2.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Intersect ENT worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XENT. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 190.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intersect ENT by 62,220.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.60 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

