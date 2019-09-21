First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $15,039,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 10.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $99,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,870 shares of company stock worth $1,563,309. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.28. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

