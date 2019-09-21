First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FMBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 620,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,346. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

