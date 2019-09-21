First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in China Fund were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of China Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CHN opened at $20.06 on Friday. China Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

