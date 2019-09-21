First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,766 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Salem Media Group worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 31,443 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

