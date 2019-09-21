First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.64.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,545.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.09.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.