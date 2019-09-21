Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Increased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 4.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $105,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Five9 by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 224,195 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Five9 by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 197,062 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,463,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,110,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,313 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,875. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 754,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 389.53, a PEG ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

