Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 389.53, a PEG ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $398,859.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,978.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,313 shares of company stock worth $16,110,875. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 43.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.