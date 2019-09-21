FREE Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3,578.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

