FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $32.96 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00013166 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.05459936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

