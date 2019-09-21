Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Fulcrum Utility Services’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FCRM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.75 ($0.32). 8,227,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,192. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.83.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research note on Friday.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

