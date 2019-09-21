Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $414,283.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029149 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00147100 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,883.72 or 0.99290356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001982 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,727,039 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

