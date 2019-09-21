FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Reaches $10,266.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. FUTURAX has a market cap of $10,266.00 and $17,562.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00395635 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

