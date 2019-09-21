Gas (GAS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00013844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitinka, Switcheo Network and OKEx. Over the last week, Gas has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00210298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.01226244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018266 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Bitbns, Bitinka, Koinex, Poloniex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.