GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLIBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 52,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.37.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark began coverage on GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

