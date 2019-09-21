Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

