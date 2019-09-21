GeoCoin (GEO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $476,139.00 and $34.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

