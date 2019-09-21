Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 11,174 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,297.79 ($16,523.26).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,100 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,260.40 ($34,936.45).

On Friday, August 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,790 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.03 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,252.86 ($28,548.13).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 30,692 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,537.46 ($43,643.59).

On Friday, August 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,906 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,589.01 ($30,914.19).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,363 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,755.49 ($31,741.48).

On Friday, July 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,200 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,440.00 ($40,028.37).

On Monday, July 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 23,421 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,067.00 ($34,799.29).

ASX:WGB traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$2.13 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,923 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.99. Wam Global Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of A$2.39 ($1.70).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

