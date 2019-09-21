Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,885,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 537,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $7,780,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
GGB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,433,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,650. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
