Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,885,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 537,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $7,780,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,433,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,650. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.