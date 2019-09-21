Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,362,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,567,000 after acquiring an additional 258,059 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,378,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,040,000 after purchasing an additional 351,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,595. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.