GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $696.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,409,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,099. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in GoPro by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

